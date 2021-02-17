https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Japan-s-first-coronavirus-vaccinations-15955363.php
Alert: Japan's first coronavirus vaccinations have been given to health workers, starting a campaign crucial to Tokyo OlympicsUpdated
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's first coronavirus vaccinations have been given to health workers, starting a campaign crucial to Tokyo Olympics.
Most Popular
-
1
'Returning' the kindness
-
2
Woman dead, woman jailed after fight over a political sign
-
3
Redmond man charged with murder in young son's death
-
4
Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without local HQ
-
5
2 men arrested after shooting at Devils Lake strip club
-
6
Indiana GOP budget plan boosts school vouchers, smoking tax
-
7
Skier killed in backcountry avalanche in Montana
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
9
Montana governor lifts mask mandate; medical officer resigns
-
10
Baldwin bowlers have another big day
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.