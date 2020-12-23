https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Houston-s-NBA-game-against-Oklahoma-City-15825522.php
Alert: Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight playersUpdated
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.
