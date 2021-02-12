https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Houston-Texans-agree-to-mutually-part-15945700.php
Alert: Houston Texans agree to “mutually part ways” with star defensive end J.J. WattUpdated
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans agree to “mutually part ways” with star defensive end J.J. Watt.
