Alert: Heisman finalists: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith and Florida's Kyle TraskUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — Heisman finalists: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith and Florida's Kyle Trask.
