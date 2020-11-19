https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Golden-State-says-Klay-Thompson-suffered-a-15740351.php
Alert: Golden State says Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.Updated
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State says Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.
