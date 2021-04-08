Skip to main content
Alert: French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic
Alert: French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic
April 8, 2021
Updated: April 8, 2021 3:38 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic.
