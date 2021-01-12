https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Formula-One-season-to-start-in-Bahrain-15863387.php
Alert: Formula One season to start in Bahrain after Australian Grand Prix postponed to NovemberUpdated
LONDON (AP) — Formula One season to start in Bahrain after Australian Grand Prix postponed to November.
