https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-FIFA-bans-African-soccer-confederation-15747215.php
Alert: FIFA bans African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years for financial misconductUpdated
ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA bans African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years for financial misconduct.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
5
Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive
-
6
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
7
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
-
8
She fled Ethiopia's fighting. Now she warns of 'catastrophe'
-
9
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
10
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.