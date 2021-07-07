Skip to main content
Alert: England reaches Euro 2020 final, beats Denmark 2-1 in extra time
Sports
July 7, 2021
Updated: July 7, 2021 5:49 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — England reaches Euro 2020 final, beats Denmark 2-1 in extra time.
