Alert: England cricket board: 2 members of touring party in South Africa have 'unconfirmed positive tests' for COVID-19Updated
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England cricket board: 2 members of touring party in South Africa have 'unconfirmed positive tests' for COVID-19.
