Alert: Embattled Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Chris Doyle resigns, hours after diversity group blasted hiringUpdated
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Embattled Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Chris Doyle resigns, hours after diversity group blasted hiring.
