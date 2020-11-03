https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Diego-Maradona-to-undergo-surgery-in-15698247.php
Alert: Diego Maradona to undergo surgery in Argentina after doctors suspect bleeding on his brainUpdated
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona to undergo surgery in Argentina after doctors suspect bleeding on his brain.
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
-
4
MASSMAN: The final goodbye is always the toughest
-
5
Halozyme Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.