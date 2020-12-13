https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Columbus-Crew-win-MLS-Cup-final-beating-15797711.php
Alert: Columbus Crew win MLS Cup final, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 for second titleUpdated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Crew win MLS Cup final, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 for second title.
