Alert: College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl.
- Idlewild shop owner puts the "giving" in Thanksgiving
- The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is back in stock today
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Downtown Baldwin to host Living Nativity on Dec. 3
- Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
- Tom Lounsbury: 'Dynamic Duo' of Michigan’s Limited Firearms Zone
- WSCC presents a "Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion” at Ramsdell Theater
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools (BCS) received the best possible results in its recent financial audit...
- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with the Ramdsell...
- Family Health Care in Baldwin has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...