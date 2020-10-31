https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Clemson-coach-Dabo-Swinney-says-QB-Trevor-15691220.php
Alert: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says QB Trevor Lawrence will not play next week against Notre Dame due to COVID-19 protocolsUpdated
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says QB Trevor Lawrence will not play next week against Notre Dame due to COVID-19 protocols.
