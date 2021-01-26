https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Chelsea-hires-Thomas-Tuchel-to-coach-15899372.php
Alert: Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel to coach Premier League clubUpdated
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel to coach Premier League club.
