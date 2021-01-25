https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Chelsea-fires-manager-Frank-Lampard-15895382.php
Alert: Chelsea fires manager Frank LampardUpdated
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea fires manager Frank Lampard.
