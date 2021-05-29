Skip to main content
Alert: Chelsea beats Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League for 2nd time
May 29, 2021
Updated: May 29, 2021 5:19 p.m.
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Chelsea beats Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League for 2nd time.
