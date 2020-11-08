https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Chase-Elliott-races-to-first-NASCAR-Cup-15711472.php
Alert: Chase Elliott races to first NASCAR Cup championship, coming from back of field to win season finale at Phoenix RacewayUpdated
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott races to first NASCAR Cup championship, coming from back of field to win season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
4
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
Guilfoyle's COVID-19 case reportedly creates Hamptons panic
-
7
Lake County Trial Court report
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
9
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
10
Grains mostly lower, livestock higher
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.