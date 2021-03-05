https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Calgary-Flames-name-Darryl-Sutter-head-16002412.php
Alert: Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of dutiesUpdated
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of duties.
