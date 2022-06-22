Alert: Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the series' most eccentric and successful promoters, dies at 95

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the series' most eccentric and successful promoters, dies at 95.
- Baldwin hosting summer schools skills camp
- Baldwin boys basketball team hosts shootout
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- Air pollution, which is 60% from manmade sources like burning fossil fuels, takes 2.2 years off...
- Baldwin boys basketball coach and athletic director JJ Eads said his schools started its summer...
- It was a full day at the Baldwin gymnasium on Friday with summer boys basketball action all day...
- When people think of depression, they might think of sadness, listlessness and a lack of...