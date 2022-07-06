Alert: Biden calls wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, pledges US working to secure her release from Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden calls wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, pledges US working to secure her release from Russia.
