Alert: Bayern Munich wins record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title
Sports
Alert: Bayern Munich wins record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title
May 8, 2021
Updated: May 8, 2021 11:36 a.m.
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich wins record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.
