Alert: Atlético Madrid wins Spanish league

Atlético Madrid wins Spanish league
Sports
Atlético Madrid wins Spanish league
May 22, 2021
Updated: May 22, 2021 2:19 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid wins Spanish league.
