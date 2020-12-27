https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Atlanta-Braves-say-Hall-of-Famer-Phil-15830384.php
Alert: Atlanta Braves say Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, a knuckleballer who baffled hitters for more than two decades, dies at 81Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves say Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, a knuckleballer who baffled hitters for more than two decades, dies at 81.
