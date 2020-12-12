https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Arizona-has-fired-football-coach-Kevin-15797354.php
Alert: Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin a day after blowout loss to Arizona StateUpdated
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin a day after blowout loss to Arizona State.
Most Popular
-
1
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Baldwin sophomore anxious to play basketball
-
4
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
5
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
-
6
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
7
Salmon fishing going strong in area
-
8
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
There’s no rainbow without the rain
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.