Alert: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America final
Alert: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America final
July 10, 2021
Updated: July 10, 2021 10:25 p.m.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America final.
