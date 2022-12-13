Alert: Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scores 800th goal, third to reach milestone, one short of second all-time

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scores 800th goal, third to reach milestone, one short of second all-time.
- Police respond to 'family matter' at Ted Cruz's residence
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Michigan teen Brayden Lape could win it all on 'The Voice' finale
- Lake County resident prepare to cast ballots in Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary...
- Playground upgrades worth $7.4M coming to 11 Michigan counties
- Asian shares track Wall St gains on cooler inflation data
- Pine River wrestling looks to repeat last year's success
Most Popular
- VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to the Luther Public Library...
- Baldwin opened its season on Monday with a 64-36 nonleague win boys basketball win at Hesperia....
- Baldwin’s girls basketball team fell to 0-2 on Friday with a 65-6 loss to Marion.