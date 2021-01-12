https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Alabama-Ohio-State-and-Clemson-top-final-15863317.php
Alert: Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson top final AP Top 25 of the season, Texas A&M and Notre Dame round out top fivePublished
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson top final AP Top 25 of the season, Texas A&M and Notre Dame round out top five.
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
2
TV host likes potential of ice fishing season
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Justus Stearns and Stearns Siding
-
4
Former Baldwin resident admitted to State Bar of Michigan
-
5
This is what happens when you drink a gallon of water a day
-
6
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
-
7
Wisconsin-made smartphone help promotes better recycling
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Explaining the Firearm Preemption Law
-
9
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.