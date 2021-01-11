https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-AP-sources-say-Philadelphia-Eagles-fire-15861957.php
Alert: AP sources say Philadelphia Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson after five seasons, 4-11-1 record in 2020Published
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AP sources say Philadelphia Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson after five seasons, 4-11-1 record in 2020.
