Alert: AP sources: Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round draft pick
HOUSTON (AP) — AP sources: Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round draft pick.
