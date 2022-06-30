Alert: AP source: UCLA, Southern California take steps to join Big Ten Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — AP source: UCLA, Southern California take steps to join Big Ten Conference.
- Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns for fun-filled weekend
- Staff at Baldwin schools receive Make a Difference Award
- Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The laws we follow, revisted
- Lake County Habitat golf outing a big success
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Southern California fireworks seizure totaled 7 tons
Most Popular
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 25th Anniversary “Blessing of the Clubs” golf...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $2,000 to the...
- The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course, returns...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $1,000 to Positive...