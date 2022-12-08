Alert: AP source: San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts agree to $280 million, 11-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AP source: San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts agree to $280 million, 11-year contract.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Grandmother's Cupboard Baby Pantry in Baldwin now open
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- REPORT: Michigan senate votes to move presidental primary date
- Baldwin boys basketball team beats Hesperia
- Deer hunters now in muzzleloading season
- CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta
- Optometrist joins Family Health Care
Most Popular
- Dr. Andrus will provide comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages at Family Health Care’s...
- Latasha South, owner of Wet Jewelz Clothing and Girlz in Idlewild, Michigan, hosted a...
- The Christmas celebrations and festivities in Baldwin kick off downtown Dec. 2 with a Holiday...
- Expecting mothers in Lake County now have another resource available to them — Grandmother’s...