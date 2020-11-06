https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-AP-source-Red-Sox-will-rehire-Alex-Cora-15707252.php
Alert: AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as managerUpdated
BOSTON (AP) — AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager.
