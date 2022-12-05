Alert: AP source: Philadelphia Phillies reach agreement with free agent shortstop Trea Turner on $300 million, 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AP source: Philadelphia Phillies reach agreement with free agent shortstop Trea Turner on $300 million, 11-year deal.
- Baldwin Community Schools (BCS) received the best possible results in its recent financial audit...
- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with the Ramdsell...
- Family Health Care in Baldwin has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...