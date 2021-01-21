https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-AP-source-Pac-12-Commissioner-Larry-Scott-15886250.php
Alert: AP source: Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to step down at end of JuneUpdated
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP source: Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to step down at end of June.
