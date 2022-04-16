Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York JERRY BEACH, Associated Press April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 5:55 p.m.
1 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday.
Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener.