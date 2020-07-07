https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alabama-s-Sarkisian-undergoes-successful-heart-15392139.php
Alabama's Sarkisian undergoes successful heart procedure
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has undergone a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly.
The university said in a statement Tuesday that the anomaly was uncovered in an annual executive physical last week. Sarkisian had what the school described as a successful procedure Thursday, July 2 in Birmingham.
The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.
Sarkisian returned to Alabama last season after two years in the same role for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
