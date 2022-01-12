Agent: Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoins Rams for playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Weddle's agent says the veteran NFL safety is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs.
David Canter made the announcement Wednesday morning. A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the Rams plan to re-sign Weddle, who turned 37 last week and hasn't played since the 2019 season, to fill their glaring need at safety. Jordan Fuller is out for the playoffs with a right ankle injury and fellow starting safety Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol.