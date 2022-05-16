After Game 7 win, Mavericks will enjoy, prepare for Warriors DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 3:27 a.m.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles on the bench during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90.
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) points after a three pointer against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90.
Dallas Mavericks fans cheer during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) defends during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic , right, embraces former Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki after Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90.
PHOENIX (AP) — Coach Jason Kidd made it clear during an interview before Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals that no matter what happened on Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks should consider this a successful season.
A few hours later, it became even more special.