Afghan Olympians resettle in Australia to start afresh

SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousofi has arrived in Australia to start afresh just over a year after carrying the Afghan flag into the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, competing in the 100-meters, and then having to watch from afar as the Taliban regained control of her country.
The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said Yousofi and Asian Games taekwondo medalist Ahmad Abasy, an activist for women’s sports inclusion, were among the members of five Afghan families with ties to the Olympic movement to have recently arrived in Australia.