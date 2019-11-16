Adewunmi lifts SIU-Edwardsville past Incarnate Word 57-55

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mike Adewunmi came off the bench to score 12 points including two free throws in the final seconds for the winning margin that lifted Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 57-55 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

With the score tied 55-all, Adewunmi was fouled with three seconds remaining and sank both of his free throws for the winning margin. Incarnate Word’s Augustine Ene missed a 3-pointer with a second to go.

Keaston Willis had 14 points off the bench for the Cardinals (1-3). Vincent Miszkiewicz added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2) faces South Dakota on the road on Monday. Incarnate Word takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com