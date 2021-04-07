Acuña, Braves get 1st win; top Nats 7-6 to open doubleheader HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 3:06 p.m.
1 of8 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates his double during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Nationals' Trea Turner celebrates his two-run homer during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde is relieved by manager Dave Martinez (4) during the second inning of the first baseball game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, pitching coach Rick Kranitz and catcher Travis d'Arnaud talk on the mound during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates scoring during the second inning of the first baseball game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves snapped their season-starting four-game losing streak by edging the Washington Nationals 7-6 in a doubleheader opener Wednesday with the help of three hits from Ronald Acuña Jr. and a save by Will Smith a night after he gave up a walk-off hit.
Smith, Atlanta’s fifth pitcher, didn't have an easy time of things, though. The first batter he faced Wednesday was Juan Soto, whose RBI single in the ninth inning delivered a 6-5 victory for Washington on Tuesday.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH