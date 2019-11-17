Abraham, Harris lead Southern Miss to 36-17 win over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jack Abraham threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, De’Michael Harris had 121 yards rushing and two TDs, and Southern Miss beat UTSA 36-17 on Saturday night.

Abraham was 22-of-34 passing with one interception. Quez Watkins had seven receptions for 137 yards and Tim Jones had 97 yards receiving and a score on eight catches for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-1 Conference USA).

Harris took a handoff and raced up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown to give Southern Miss a 16-10 lead with 1:55 left in the first half.

On the first possession of the second half, Watkins caught a short pass, split a pair of defenders and went untouched for a 77-yard TD catch.

Lowell Narcisse connected with Carlos Strickland II for a 51-yard touchdown to cut UTSA’s deficit to 23-17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter but Harris answered with a 33-yard scoring run less than two minutes later and Kevin Perkins scored on a 39-yard run to make it 36-17 with 4:45 left in the game.

Narcisse passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (4-6, 3-3).

The Golden Eagles moved into a tie with Louisiana Tech atop the C-USA West Division standings. The Bulldogs, who lost 31-10 at Marshall on Saturday, beat Southern Miss 45-30 on October 19.