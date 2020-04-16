Abe Williams stays busy with coaching

Baldwin's Abe Williams has been helping out with middle school basketball and high school track teams. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN -- Long-time Baldwin coach and official Abe Williams has kept busy with Panther sports over the years although he, like others, are anxious to get back to the gym once conditions from the coronavirus crisis allows it.

Williams coached boys middle school basketball in the winter. He also did the elementary boys basketball program in the winter.

"We had around 25 kids," he said.

During the spring, he was considering helping out with boys and girls varsity track, which, like baseball and softball, was cancelled.

Williams has been involved with sports for more than 30 years, but admits he has not met a circumstance like this where a virus shut down schools and all sports.

"We had games canceled and stuff like that but never a whole season," Williams said. "The kids were very disappointed. We had kids looking forward to the spring sports and we had several people who looked like they were pretty good, and maybe could have placed in the state."