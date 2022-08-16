AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 1:08 p.m.
1 of6 Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, on June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The PGA Tour is closing in on $500 million in prize money for next season, with eight tournaments offering $15 million or more and limited spots available for the postseason. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Robert Walters, front, attorney representing three LIV Golf players, leaves a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A federal judge has ruled that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have illustrated with words what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy said players leaving for Saudi-funded LIV Golf are taking the easy way out. Woods says they are turning their backs on the tour that made them. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen.
Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.