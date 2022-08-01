Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 7:39 p.m.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league's personal conduct policy.