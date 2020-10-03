AP source: Titans' outbreak now up to 17 with 3 more results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 17 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen's test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and seven other team personnel test positive.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee's bye. The league also moved Baltimore's bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Officials from the NFL and its players' union met with the Titans on Friday reviewing the situation.

The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) again had no positive test results from Friday's tests, and they remain scheduled to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday as scheduled after losing 31-30 to the Titans last week. The Vikings went back to work inside their facility Thursday.

The Titans had hoped to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But with continued testing still returning positive results that propect is at risk as is the Titans’ next scheduled game, Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

