AP source: T-wolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 4:09 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending and neither side had publicly announced an agreement.