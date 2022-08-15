AP source: Grizzlies in line for 1st game on Christmas

Merry Christmas, Memphis. The Grizzlies are in line to be part of that holiday’s NBA showcase for the first time.
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will face Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Dec. 25 in San Francisco, according to a person with knowledge of the league’s scheduling plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league is not planning to release the season's full schedule until later this week.